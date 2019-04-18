DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 109.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 44.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock worth $421,238. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of M opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

