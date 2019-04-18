DMarket Hits 1-Day Volume of $484,147.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $484,147.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Tidex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00411519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.01129519 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00211115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001601 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

