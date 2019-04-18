Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after acquiring an additional 272,970 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 451,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,147.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.07.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 544,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

