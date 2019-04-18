Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (CHAU) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,483 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 15th total of 698,139 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHAU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.
Shares of CHAU stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.21.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.