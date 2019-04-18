Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 259,679 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 259,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.97% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,251,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,003,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.11 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $809.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

