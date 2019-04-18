Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.67 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at $40,688,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 10,184.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $189.07 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 21,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $3,768,911.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,920 shares in the company, valued at $49,675,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,577 shares of company stock worth $50,633,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

