Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 119,347 Shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Xencor worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after buying an additional 1,040,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after buying an additional 1,040,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after buying an additional 100,924 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,900 shares of company stock worth $1,368,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Xencor Inc has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.49.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

