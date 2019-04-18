Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,045 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,690 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

