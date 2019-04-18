Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,742.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018324 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007056 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

