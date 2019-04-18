Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $963.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $16.40.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $111,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,322 shares of company stock valued at $851,258. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

