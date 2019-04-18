Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $165.53.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is insider trading?



