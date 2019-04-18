Dfpg Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,193 AT&T Inc. (T)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 965,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.95 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

