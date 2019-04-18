Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.06 ($40.77).

Shares of DPW stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €31.10 ($36.16). The company had a trading volume of 5,909,906 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

