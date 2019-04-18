Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Receives €35.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.06 ($40.77).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DPW traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €31.06 ($36.11). 4,436,982 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

