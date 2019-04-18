Deutsche Bank AG Sells 176,897 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 176,897 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of NxStage Medical worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $22,900,000. Manikay Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Manikay Partners LLC now owns 1,125,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,792,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 563,730 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $14,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 427,745 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

NXTM stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 0.25.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-176897-shares-of-nxstage-medical-inc-nxtm.html.

NXTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.