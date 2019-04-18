Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 74,175 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,175 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

