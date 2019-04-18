Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.81 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.58% of Carpenter Technology worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,930,000 after acquiring an additional 135,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,336,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

