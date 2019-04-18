Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.09 Million Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom by 134.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 302,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $19,334,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 656.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 43,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

