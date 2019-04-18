Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,443 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,489 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,625,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 256,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,009. Avnet has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

