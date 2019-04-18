Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.34% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,357,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 676,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,160,826. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

