Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,094 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HIW traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 16,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,323. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

