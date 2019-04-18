Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 285,650 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,815,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.18% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,241,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387,831 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,995,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,110,000 after acquiring an additional 878,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 67,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,852. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.98.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

