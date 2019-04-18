Dermira (DERM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.45% from the company’s current price.

DERM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dermira from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dermira from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

DERM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,821. The stock has a market cap of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 309.23% and a negative net margin of 523.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at $658,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dermira by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,172,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dermira by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Dermira by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 542,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 46,931 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Dermira in the first quarter worth about $6,779,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Dermira by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 443,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

