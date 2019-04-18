Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 210,181 Shares of AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,181 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 2.21% of AZZ worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AZZ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.36. AZZ Inc has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AZZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

