Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker accounts for about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.23% of J M Smucker worth $30,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 12,668.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,843,000 after buying an additional 3,295,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,308,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,309,000 after buying an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,599. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

