Denny’s Corp (DENN) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 302,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $137,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 779,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,107 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

