DeltaCredits Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. DeltaCredits has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025474 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000424 BTC.

DeltaCredits Profile

DCRE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

Buying and Selling DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

