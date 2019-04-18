Deirdre Drake Sells 6,530 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 6,530 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $304,232.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USM stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,654,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,094,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 92.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

