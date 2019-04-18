Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Receives $45.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.43.

Several brokerages have commented on DCPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $22.97 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 3,522 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $98,651.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Douglas Taylor sold 2,866 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,792. 20.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.