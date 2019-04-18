Decentraland (MANA) Reaches Market Cap of $60.29 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $60.29 million and $6.07 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00398562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.01115051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00213166 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Upbit, AirSwap, Kucoin, LATOKEN, BigONE, Bittrex, Gatecoin, UEX, Radar Relay, DDEX, Huobi, Liqui and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

