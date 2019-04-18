DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $14,090,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,372 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cree by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,134 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

CREE opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.00, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

