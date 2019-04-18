Danone (BN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

