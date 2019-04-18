Danaher (DHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Danaher by 10,085.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,666 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 907,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 678.1% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 744,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 648,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

