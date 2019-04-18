Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $576,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

