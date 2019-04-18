Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 986,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,436,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.93 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

