Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Has $865,000 Stake in SINA Corp (SINA)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SINA shares. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SINA in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $573.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.29 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

