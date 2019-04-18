Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for approximately 2.4% of Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Blackbaud worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $3,272,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $58,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 13,585 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $1,050,663.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,544.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,485. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

