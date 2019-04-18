DA Davidson Weighs in on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

