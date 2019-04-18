D. R. Horton (DHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect D. R. Horton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652 in the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

