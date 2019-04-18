D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,101 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/d-e-shaw-co-inc-takes-position-in-miragen-therapeutics-inc-mgen.html.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.