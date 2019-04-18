D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,340 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,003,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after purchasing an additional 849,406 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Rowan Companies stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Rowan Companies Profile
Rowan Companies plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 15 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates a fleet of 6 self-elevating jack-up rigs.
