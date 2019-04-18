D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rowan Companies PLC (RDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,340 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rowan Companies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,003,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after purchasing an additional 849,406 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Rowan Companies stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.52.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Rowan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $13.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/d-e-shaw-co-inc-lowers-holdings-in-rowan-companies-plc-rdc.html.

Rowan Companies Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through three segments: Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 15 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates a fleet of 6 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.