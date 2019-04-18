D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

INFY stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/d-e-shaw-co-inc-boosts-position-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.