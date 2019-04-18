Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 889,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 670,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 267.93% and a negative return on equity of 241.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 724.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.76% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTX)

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials.

