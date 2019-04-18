Cyprus mulling repayment of loan

Cyprus is thinking about repaying early the rest of a 2.5 billion euro ($2.83 billion) loan that Russia granted the island nation in 2012 cancel a fiscal meltdown.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told a business forum Thursday that the island has now rebounded and can manage by itself, although that Cyprus is thankful to Russia for answering a call for assistance from an earlier government.

Georgiades said the government would like to reduce public debt by year’s end and 90% by the end of 2020 to 96% of yearly GDP.

Cyprus still owes 1.56 billion euros from the loan it obtained using a 2.5 percent interest rate. From lenders, Cyprus recognized a multibillion euro rescue bargain in 2013 to fend off bankruptcy.