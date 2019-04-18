Cypress Semiconductor (CY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.22 to $0.26 EPS.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.72 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $176,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $658,242. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.05.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

