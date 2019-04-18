Cycling Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Cycling Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cycling Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Cycling Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014813 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Cycling Coin

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin

Cycling Coin Coin Trading

Cycling Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

