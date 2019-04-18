Cybg (CYBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYBG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cybg from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cybg to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cybg to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.27 ($3.19).

CYBG stock opened at GBX 215.20 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. Cybg has a one year low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 367 ($4.80).

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of Cybg stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44), for a total value of £345,353.47 ($451,265.48).

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

