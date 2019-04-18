CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $767,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $160.44 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $321.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

