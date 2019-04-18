CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.61.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

