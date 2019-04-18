Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Receives $135.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,385. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $648.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

